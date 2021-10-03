Sunday Forecast: Mild and dry weather continues with temps in the low 80s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mostly dry and mild weekend continues!

High pressure is slipping out to the east. You’ll find a few more clouds today with temperatures still mild in the middle 80s. A few spotty showers could slip into the higher elevations, most of us stay dry.

It stays mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front arrives Monday with scattered showers/ storms. It stalls through Tuesday, so rounds of rain return. Temperatures start to take a hit, thanks to all the cloud cover temperatures stay cool in the middle 70s.

An upper-level low detaches and swirls near the front through the end of the week. This means rounds of rain and cooler 70s continue through Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe even Friday. Any rain could be locally heavy at times, so watch for minor flooding.

The low starts to pull away by Saturday, we should start to dry out by the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty showers NW. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 81.