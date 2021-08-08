Sunday Forecast: Mainly sunny with temps in the low 90s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The heat and humidity will be the big story this week with highs returning to the 90s. We will be back in the typical summer weather pattern with steamy and unsettled conditions each day this week.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs around 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Sunday afternoon, but it will not be much and most of the day will be dry.

Little is expected to change on Monday as high pressure settles into the region. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for most of Monday with humid conditions and highs in the lower 90s.

We will see slightly better chances for rain by midweek a strong southerly flow pushes moisture into the area. Each day this week will not be a washout, but you will want to keep your eye to the skies just in case.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 68

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine and steamy. Hi: 90

Monday: Clouds and sun, humid. Hi: 91 Lo: 70