Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a warm, soupy start to Sunday morning.

It stays hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90’s. That heat/ humidity could result in a few showers/ storms by Sunday afternoon. Any storm will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning, in the mountains you may squeeze out a damaging wind gust or large hail.

Any storms that fire up collapse by sunset.

Warm, muggy, and quiet tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

It stays hot and humid tomorrow. A few more showers/ storms may pop up. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90’s.

The pattern stays the same much of the workweek. High-pressure off-shore and a stalled low/ front in the Midwest keep southerly flow, heat, and humidity pumping. This will leave us with storm chances daily, fueled by that heat and humidity.

Any storms will be widely scattered, meaning hit or miss, and will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to hover 90 degrees with heat indices climbing into the middle/ upper 90’s.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 90.