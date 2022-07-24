CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure remains in control of the Carolinas Sunday, which means the heat continues to crank.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s again. Add in the humidity, and it will feel like 100 degrees. Take breaks outside, stay cool, and be hydrated!

A stray storm is possible, just bubbling on the heat and humidity. Most of us stay dry.

It stays oppressively humid tonight. Lows only drop into the low to middle 70s.

By Monday, a front tries to get closer. That eases back the heat – relatively speaking. Daytime highs climb into the lower 90s, but storm chances creep back up.

A few more scattered showers and storms will be possible. Threats would be locally heavy rain, damaging winds, and lightning with any intense storms.

The front hangs nearby for a few days, so we’ll keep the storm chances around through the week. Temperatures stay seasonably hot in the lower 90s.















Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Stray storm possible. High: 95.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, quiet & muggy. Low: 73.

Monday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 93.