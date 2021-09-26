Sunday Forecast: Dry and bright blue skies dayside, cold temps overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our beautiful, fall-like stretch continues today!

Expect mostly sunny skies, comfortable low humidity, and cool temperatures. Highs will climb towards 80 degrees.

Crisp, clear, cool, and comfortable again tonight! Overnight lows dip into the middle 50’s.

High pressure builds in from the south by Monday. This will start a gradual warming trend through the week. Temperatures will get back into the middle/ upper 80s by Wednesday. Skies stay mostly sunny, humidity stays in control.

By Thursday a cold front dips in from the north. It looks moisture-starved, so outside of a few clouds, no rain is expected. It will come with another shot of fall air. Temperatures cool back into the upper 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Outside of a temperature swing, the 7-day looks quiet!

Today: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 83.