Sunday Forecast: Dry and bright blue skies dayside, cold temps overnight

Weather Forecast

by: Elisa Raffa

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our beautiful, fall-like stretch continues today!

Expect mostly sunny skies, comfortable low humidity, and cool temperatures. Highs will climb towards 80 degrees.

Crisp, clear, cool, and comfortable again tonight! Overnight lows dip into the middle 50’s.

High pressure builds in from the south by Monday. This will start a gradual warming trend through the week. Temperatures will get back into the middle/ upper 80s by Wednesday. Skies stay mostly sunny, humidity stays in control.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

By Thursday a cold front dips in from the north. It looks moisture-starved, so outside of a few clouds, no rain is expected. It will come with another shot of fall air. Temperatures cool back into the upper 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Outside of a temperature swing, the 7-day looks quiet!

Today: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story