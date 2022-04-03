(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Mainly clear skies overnight will allow our temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, which will make for a chilly start to your Monday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the area until 9 a.m. Monday, so cover or bring in sensitive plants.

The dry weather will stick around into Monday as high pressure keeps mostly sunny skies overhead. Highs temperatures will once again be in the lower and middle 70s on Monday afternoon.

Our next chance of showers and storms will not come until Tuesday, but this system will pack a punch.

Heavy rain could bring flooding concerns on Tuesday with 1-2” of rainfall is possible. There is also a marginal risk for severe storms with this system. However, the best threat for severe weather will be south of our area.

This will be the start of an unsettled pattern as a couple of storms roll through the Carolinas. Stay weather aware!







Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lo: 38

Monday: Lots of Sunshine. Hi: 72

Tuesday: Increasing clouds; Showers/storms. Hi: 74 Lo: 50