Sunday Forecast: Chilly start to the day, temps will reach the 50s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was brisk weather Sunday morning! Temps were in the 20s and will eventually reach up into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon so things will warm up a bit.

The dry air will cool off and less clouds than yesterday are expected so the sun will be out.

The seven-day forecast looks amazing with lots of 70-degree weather. Temps could remain in the 20s overnight Monday and Tuesday, but from that point on, 70-degree weather is expected through Saturday, and will get close to 80 on Thursday. A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 29

Sunday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 58

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 64 Lo: 28