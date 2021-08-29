Local Forecast: Sunday temps in the 90s, Monday may approach 100

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our hot and sticky stretch continues!

High-pressure continues to sit overhead, clearing out our skies and cranking the heat. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. Heat indices won’t be too terrible, but still sticky in the middle/ upper 90s.

It says quiet and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Heat and humidity continue to linger Monday and Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Ida will be the big weather story across the country today.

Ida rapidly intensified overnight and is a major category 4 hurricane. Conditions are deteriorating quickly in Louisiana today. They are bracing for 12-16 feet of storm surge, over a foot of rain, and 145 mph winds at landfall. New Orleans may take on the brunt of Ida today.

By Tuesday, Ida continues its push inland, but with the high-pressure still nearby, it looks like Ida steers just to our north and west. This will keep the heaviest rain and greatest impacts to our north and west. However, we do expect some showers/ storms to roll in late Tuesday into Wednesday. We may also need to keep eyes on the isolated tornado threat too.

Ida’s remnants clear Thursday, sunshine and 80s return Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High: 96.