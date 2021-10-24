Sunday Forecast: Another beautiful day expected, temps will approach the 80s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A beautiful, sunny day is ahead!

High pressure remains in control today, however southerly winds will start to boost temperatures above normal again. Expect highs near 80 degrees.

It stays partly cloudy and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front approaches on Monday. Most of the afternoon should stay dry with showers/ storms firing up late afternoon/ evening. With the cold front arriving late in the day, there will be enough time to use some sunshine to grow fuels out ahead of the front. This means that a few storms could be strong to severe, mainly with the threat of damaging winds.

Temperatures climb into the lower 80s ahead of the front on Monday, cooling into the middle 50s behind the front Monday night.

Much cooler air returns on Tuesday, expect sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds return on Wednesday as another system brings some showers/ storms on Thursday. This storm will be slow, sprawled out, and cut-off from the jet stream…meaning it’s going to linger! It could leave us with showers through Saturday.

Temperatures cool down with clouds, rain, and north winds. Highs struggle in the 60s by Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 79.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms late. High: 81.