Sunday Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds, temps reach the 60s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out with clouds and a few sprinkles this morning as a storm sits offshore. High pressure squeezing in from the north will keep the storm off the Georgia coast, leaving us dry through today.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds again this afternoon. Temperatures try to get a little closer to average with highs making a run at 60 degrees.

It stays mostly cloudy and seasonal tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

Temperatures continue to try to warm-up Monday. Expect a few clouds and warmer highs in the middle 60’s.

By Tuesday, one storm system starts to pass us to the north. Spotty showers will be possible but most stay dry. Highs reach the middle 60’s.

As that storm exits north on Wednesday, a few more showers may be possible. Temperatures start to make a run at 70 degrees.

By Thursday another storm develops and tracks closer to the Piedmont. Showers and storms become widespread Thursday afternoon/ evening. With temperatures climbing into the middle 70’s, we’ll have to watch for fuels for stronger storms. For now, the biggest threats look to be thunder and heavy rain.

A few showers/ storms linger early Friday as the front exits. Staying warm Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70’s.

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 66.