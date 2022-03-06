CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our warm weekend continues!

We’ll keep skies mostly cloudy today but it stays warm. Expect highs in the upper 70s. If we hit 79 degrees in Charlotte, we would break a new record high! The standing record is 78 degrees set back in 1956.

It stays mostly cloudy and warm on Monday. Near-record highs climb into the lower 80s. The warm air comes ahead of our next cold front. We’ll find some showers possibly late, maybe thunderstorms in the High Country. One or two of those storms may be on the strong side. It looks like the front will fizzle out as it gets into the Piedmont.

This front will stall to our southeast, leaving a few showers in the forecast on Tuesday.

A disturbance will be able to then track through the front on Wednesday, bringing our next round of widespread rain. With clouds, rain, and a cooler air mass in place, temperatures will start to cool off into the upper 50s by Wednesday.

Rain chances could linger Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm: 79. Record: 78 (1956)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, storms NW late. High: 81.