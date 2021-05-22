Sunday expected to be first 90-degree day of 2021

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A comfortable night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is looking to be our first 90-degree day of the season as a huge ridge of high-pressure remains in control. We will also see lots of sunshine and some patchy for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the week.

Poor air quality will continue to be an issue as well on Sunday with a code orange in affect for parts of the area. Sensitive groups need to take precautions over the next few days.





The heat is on this week with highs soaring into the lower and 90s! It might be time to hit the pool to stay cool, but make sure to wear sunscreen and sit in the shade with the UV index on the higher side.

With this being our first round of steamy weather this year, you will want to remember the heat safety tips! Light, loose-fitted clothing will keep you cool. Limit time outside. Check on kids, elderly, and pets who are most susceptible to heat sickness.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 90

Monday: Partly sunny and steamy. Hi: 92 Lo: 65