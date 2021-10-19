Sun continues and warmer days, small chance of showers by work week’s end

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After another chilly start, temperatures got a bit warmer Tuesday, with upper 70s in many neighborhoods. Folks in the mountains got close to 70 degrees as well.





The warm up continues! It will still be a cool night, but morning temps will be in the mid 40s instead of 30s. Afternoon temps will reach about 80 degrees in many spots.

We’ll see more wall-to-wall sunshine as well! It’s more of the same for Thursday.

Friday, another cold front moves in, but with only a small chance of showers. It’s then back to nice weather for the weekend!

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 46.

A few clouds. Low 46. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 81.