Sun continues and warmer days, small chance of showers by work week’s end

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After another chilly start, temperatures got a bit warmer Tuesday, with upper 70s in many neighborhoods. Folks in the mountains got close to 70 degrees as well.

The warm up continues! It will still be a cool night, but morning temps will be in the mid 40s instead of 30s. Afternoon temps will reach about 80 degrees in many spots.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We’ll see more wall-to-wall sunshine as well! It’s more of the same for Thursday.

Friday, another cold front moves in, but with only a small chance of showers. It’s then back to nice weather for the weekend!

  • Tonight: A few clouds. Low 46.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 81.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. 

Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story