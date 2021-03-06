Sun! Clear skies and spring temps to remain throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunshine will be the big story for the next several days as high pressure holds it’s ground over the eastern US.

After a cold start to your Sunday, we will see our afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Not much will change for the workweek with dry conditions expected each. You will also be able to enjoy some spring-like weather as temperatures gradually climb over the next 7 days.

Highs will top out in the 60s for the start of the week before soaring into the 70s by Wednesday.

We still have 2 week until spring officially starts, but Daylight Savings Time does begin next weekend! Don’t forget to change your clocks!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 29

Sunday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 58

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 64 Lo: 28