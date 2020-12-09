Sun and temps in 60s on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — After a slightly warmer Wednesday afternoon, Thursday through the weekend will be even warmer! Highs reach the low and mid 60s with sunshine through Friday. Early morning temps will be chilly, but moderate back into the 30s & 40s.

The next cold front approaches Saturday with increasing clouds through the day, and some rain showers in the mountains by afternoon. Much of the Charlotte metro area will be dry through the afternoon, with showers coming in by evening. Expect more scattered showers through the day Sunday.

There’s still some uncertainty as to how this next weather pattern will unfold. After the cold front moves east, there’s a good chance we’ll see at least some light snow again in the mountains by Monday morning. We’re watching for the possibility of a few flakes in the Piedmont, Charlotte area & foothills as well. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 63.