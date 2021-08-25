Summery stretch of hot and humid conditions continue for the next several days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Let’s just rinse and repeat the weather this week! A summery stretch of hot and humid conditions will continue for the next several days.

High temperatures will hold in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with plenty of sunshine each day.

Heat index values will also be on the steamy side hitting the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, find ways to stay cool.







A few storms could pop up in the afternoon today and tomorrow, but most of the day should be quiet. Watch for heavy rain and gusty winds with any storm over the next couple of days.

Sunshine and steamy conditions will stick around this weekend as high pressure remains in control.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, PM showers/storms. Hi: 92

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, Isolated PM storm. Hi: 91