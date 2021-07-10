Summery stretch of heat and humidity is back the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It’s a warm, soupy start this morning.

It stays hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90’s. That heat/ humidity could fuel one or two thunderstorms but most of us stay dry.

Warm, muggy, and quiet tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

It stays hot and humid tomorrow. A few more showers/ storms may pop up. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning, so be careful at lakes and pools! Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90’s.





The pattern stays the same much of the workweek. High-pressure off-shore and a stalled low/ front in the Midwest keep southerly flow, heat, and humidity pumping. This will leave us with storm chances daily, fueled by that heat and humidity.

Any storms will be widely scattered, meaning hit or miss, and will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to hover 90 degrees.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 91.