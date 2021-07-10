Summertime weather pattern continues for next several days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The summertime weather pattern will continue with hot and humid conditions for the next several days. We are looking at mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

There could be a few showers and storms on Sunday afternoon, but it will be hit-or-miss and most of the day will be dry. Watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds with any storm that develops on Sunday.





Little is expected to change next week as we settle into the typical July pattern with higher humidity levels and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Pop-up showers and storms will also be possible each day, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans since it will not be a washout.

The tropics are looking quiet for the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 72

Sunday: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 91

Monday: Partly sunny, PM shower/storm. Hi: 88 Lo: 71