Summertime temps, humidity here to stay

Classic summertime weather can be expected over the next couple of days.

It will be hot with highs in the low 90s and 20-30% chances for pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms.

An approaching cold front will increase chances for showers and storms Wednesday. The front will briefly drop temperatures into the upper 80s and lower humidity levels a bit.

By Friday highs will bounce back into the low and even middle 90s. The hotter weather will continue right into the weekend.

Today: 20% showers. Hi: 92 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: 30% showers. Hi: 91 Lo: 69

Wednesday: 40% showers. Hi: 89 Lo: 67