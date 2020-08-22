Summertime pattern takes over again

Fog has settled into the region reducing visibility in many locations this morning, but it should lift by mid-morning. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for parts of the area until 9 am this morning, until then please be careful traveling around the area.

The summer-time pattern will take over once again this weekend with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening hours both days. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the middle 80s.

Drier conditions will move in for the first half of the workweek with a good amount of sunshine overhead from Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We are watching two tropical storms that are heading towards the Gulf Coast. Laura and Marco are forecasted to make landfall within 24 hours of each other later this next week. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 20% shower/storm. Hi: 86

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Plenty of clouds. Lo: 69

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 87

