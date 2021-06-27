Summer weather with chances of rain throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another warm and humid night across the area with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy clouds will remain overhead tonight along with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

The summer like pattern will continue into the start of the week with higher humidity levels and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few showers and storms could pop up at times through Thursday, so keep your eye to the sky for wet weather to develop.

Better chances for rain will come late in the week as a cold front pushes into the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any storm on Friday and Saturday. High temps will also drop back into the middle 80s for the end of the week.





We are keeping an eye on two potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. The system just off the Georgia and South Carolina coast has a 50% chance of becoming tropical in the next 48 hours. Fox 46 will keep you updated on the latest info.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Lo: 70

Monday: Partly sunny, Stray shower/storm. Hi: 90

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, Showers/storms Hi: 89 Lo: 71