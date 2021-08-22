Summer-time weather remains this week with temps in the 90s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The bus stop for Monday morning is looking good with plenty of sunshine and temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It may be a little muggy as dew points remain in the lower 70s.

The summer-time weather pattern will stick around into the start of the week with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s. Heat indices will be much hotter with many locations feeling more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through midweek.







Rain chance increase on Wednesday, so make sure to grab your umbrella. We will begin to see a pattern shift for later in the week bringing our temperatures back into the 80s by the weekend.

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 69

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93

Tuesday: Clouds and sun. Hi: 95 Lo: 71