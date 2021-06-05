Summer pattern features heat and humidity with spotty storms in Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summer pattern is taking hold as heat and humidity return!

It will be warm and muggy out there Saturday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80’s, just shy of 90 degrees in spots. A few showers/ storms could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day. Any storms would be capable of locally heavy rain, and collapse after sunset.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Wash, rinse, and repeat on Sunday! Warm and muggy again with highs in the middle/ upper 80’s. This heat/ humidity could fuel a few storms capable of heavy rain. Any storms that do fire up would be driven by the sun’s heat, so they’ll collapse after sunset.

This summery pattern hangs around through most of the 7-day. A high pressure sits just off shore, and a low pressure sits and spins back to our southwest. That will leave southerly flow and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rushing into the Carolinas. This leaves us with chances for showers and storms daily. But as I mentioned, these types of storms are pulse storms, diurnally driven, meaning they are fueled by the heat/ humidity of the day. So, they will be unorganized, widely scattered, and likely short-lived collapsing right after sunset.

As we keep this summery pattern, temperatures stay warm in the middle/ upper 80’s.

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm & muggy. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 87.