Summer-like weather returns through Thursday; Hurricane Delta inches toward the Gulf Coast

The great weather continues for two more days with sunny skies and warm weather on the way. In fact, today might even feel a little summer-like with highs making it all the way up to the middle-80s through Thursday.

On Friday the clouds build across the area as the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta will start moving into the Carolinas.

On Saturday morning light showers will start to overtake the area with steadier rain moving in for the evening hours. The showers will continue into Sunday with a few storms possible as well.

Then a cold front will approach on Monday keeping showers in the forecast as we start out next week. The rest of next week looks to stay dry.

Today: Sunny and warm. Hi: 85 Lo: 57

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Hi: 84 Lo: 61

