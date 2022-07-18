CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our summer-like pattern continues with more heat expected this week.

Monday starts off warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be mostly clear before a few clouds develop shortly after daybreak.

Be on the lookout for patchy fog developing in the foothills of North Carolina.

Monday will be hot and humid as highs make a run for the low 90s. Despite the heat, this is typical for a mid-July afternoon as normal temperatures are usually in the low 90s this time of year.

Conditions will be dry for a majority of the day before showers and isolated storms develop along the Tennessee border and impact areas along the I-40 corridor.







Monday night will dip into the low 70s as rain tapers off. Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday before temperatures tick up a bit. Wednesday into Thursday features low to mid-90s with a heat index close to triple digits!

Look to see intermittent rain and storm chances for much of the week before drying out a bit this weekend. We’ll trade the rain chances for the excessive heat though. Highs ramp up into the mid to upper 90s heading into the weekend.

Today: Hot and Humid with Evening Showers and Storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Warm with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 72.