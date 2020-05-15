Summer-like conditions through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Partly sunny skies and above-average temperatures are on the way for Friday.

Ridging aloft and an area of high pressure at the surface will support summerlike conditions right through the weekend.

On Sunday high temperatures will get close to 90 degrees in many locations.

Cool and stormy weather will set up next week as a large upper-level low-pressure system will settle over the region.

Chances for showers and storms will linger into the end of the work week.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 82 Lo: 60

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 86 Lo: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hi: 88 Lo: 64