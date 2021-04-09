Strong winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornado possible Saturday in the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Unsettled weather will be the big story as we head into the weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight, but better chances will come on Saturday as a cold front slides through the Carolinas. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday with the biggest threat latest in the day.

Watch for strong winds, heavy rain, hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes.





By Sunday, we quickly dry out as the cold front slides off to the east leaving us with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees all weekend!

The sunny and warm weather will stick around at the start of the workweek. Temperatures will also remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through midweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Lo: 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 79

Sunday: Shower early, Partly sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 56