Strong to severe storms possible overnight into Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Warm and humid weather, combined with a front to our northwest, led to a day of cloudy skies and scattered showers. Tonight, we’ll be watching for possible strong to severe storms moving through the region.

From roughly midnight to 4 a.m., a line of heavy rain and storms is expected to move through the region. The strongest activity is expected west of Charlotte and I-77 in the mountains and foothills. That’s where storms have the highest risk of producing damaging wind, even a brief tornado.

While the chance is lower in Charlotte and east, it’s not zero. Just to be safe, make sure you have a way to get weather alerts overnight, such as a NOAA weather radio or smart phone. Make sure ‘Do Not Disburb’ is turned off!







The rest of the week remains warm and humid, which could lead to more showers or a storm at just about any time. Not a washout Thursday or Friday, but passing showers are possible. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl Thursday is looking cloudy and humid.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Expect more periods of rain over the weekend, especially Sunday as another cold front moves in. A few storms are possible, but it’s mostly rain. Some good soaking rain, too— totals could end up around 2-3 inches by Monday morning. Then it gets cold for next week!

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low 65.

Scattered showers and storms. Low 65. Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers, storms possible. High 72.