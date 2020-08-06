Strong to isolated severe storms are possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stalled stationary front will keep an unsettled pattern across the Carolinas for the next few days. Afternoon showers and storms will roll through later Thursday bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday, so stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for the latest.

Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with humid conditions and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Little will change for Friday with another round of afternoon showers and storms, so make sure to keep the umbrella handy.

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies.

A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out this weekend, but the activity will be isolated and most of the time should remain dry.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday: Partly sunny; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 89

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 70