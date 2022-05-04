(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a quiet start Wednesday, storms got intense over many neighborhoods in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Lots of reports of hail, with wind damage in part of Mooresville.

Thankfully, the weather is settling down for the night as the front settles to the south. That means Thursday will stay nice and dry! Still warm, with highs reaching the mid 80s.







But don’t get used to it, as another strong cold front approaches Friday, more rounds of rain and storms can be expected. Some rain could move in early Friday morning, with a dry break coming until the afternoon and evening.

Once again, damaging wind and hail will be possible. The highest risk of severe will be more west of Charlotte in the mountains and foothills.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Showers and storms may linger into Saturday before the sky clears for Sunday. Just in time for Mother’s Day! But it will be cooler, dress for morning temperatures in the 50s and highs only around 70 if you’re taking Mom out!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60.

Partly cloudy. Low 60. Thursday: Lots of sunshine. High 86.