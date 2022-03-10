(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stalled front remains near the Carolina coast, keeping us on the cooler side of the system. Expect the mostly cloudy weather to last through Friday, along with the chance of some spotty rain.

Temperatures will try to climb into the warmer low and mid 60s Friday afternoon, but many neighborhoods may struggle to warm past the 50s.

It’s Friday night into Saturday morning that the weather gets much more active. A strong cold front will move in, bringing heavy showers and possible severe storms. The highest risk of severe storms will be south and east of Charlotte and into South Carolina.

Damaging wind and a brief tornado will be possible. Meantime, as colder air rushes in, the mountains will see a change to snow. Rain totals could add up to an inch or so in spots, and 1-2 inches of snow is possible in the mountains.







Highest elevations above 5000 feet could see higher amounts up to 4 inches. The rain won’t last all day– most of it’s out of here by Saturday afternoon.

Snow may linger in the mountains a little longer. The wind is an issue, too– gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible throughout Saturday. Sunday brings another weather story– COLD!

A hard freeze is expected, enough cold that could damage sensitive crops and plants. A Freeze Watch is in effect so far for parts of upstate SC. Warmer temps coming next week!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with spotty rain possible. Low 39.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with spotty light rain possible. High 64.