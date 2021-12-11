Heavy rain, strong winds move across the Carolinas ahead of chilly overnight temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Wind Advisory was in effect for Saturday until 5 p.m. in the mountain region with wind gusts predicted to be up to 50 MPH. There were multiple reports out of Rowan and Cabarrus counties regarding downed trees.

The weather conditions are residual from the deadly storm that crossed multiple states leaving a wake of damage. The Kentucky governor said Saturday morning he feared up to 100 people could be dead.

The cold front that brought us a line of showers and storms will continue to push eastward leaving much drier conditions for Sunday.

Any lingering clouds on Sunday morning will quickly exit as high pressure regains control. Colder air will take over behind the front dropping our highs back into the middle and upper 50s for Sunday.

Sunshine will be the big story through midweek with temperatures slowly climbing to the upper 60s by Wednesday.

Deadly storms leave wake of destruction across several states

We will be back to 70 degrees on Thursday as another cold front approaches from the west. This front will take its timing getting here and isn’t expected to slide through the Carolinas until late next Saturday.

Tonight: Clouds, showers & storms exit. Lo: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Hi: 58

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 62 Lo: 29