Stretch of sunny, dry weather continues

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The sunny, dry stretch continues! Cool stretch, too. But that’s about to change.

While it will still be a cold start in the morning, Friday afternoon gets a little warmer with high temps about 10 degrees above Wednesday and Thursday’s highs.

Most neighborhoods will reach the mid-60s. Saturday, many of us get into the low-70s. The weekend will be dry and pleasant with light wind, perfect for any outside activities.

Next week is when we turn more unsettled again. One cold front moves in Monday, but with limited rain chances. Most of us stay dry.

Tuesday is dry ahead of a stronger cold front coming in on Wednesday. That’s when we likely get the best chance of rain. As of now, it’s looking like the rain will move out for Thanksgiving Thursday.

There’s still some uncertainty about that, so stay tuned!

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 35.

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High 66.