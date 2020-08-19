Stormy weather pattern returns Wednesday, lingers through week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a beautiful Tuesday, today will be less pleasant and more unsettled. Humidity will return and so will the afternoon and evening showers and storms. While the overall risk of severe, damaging storms is low, it’s not zero. A stronger storm with damaging wind and/or hail will be possible, along with heavy rain leading to flooding.

The stormy pattern will linger into Friday and even Saturday with rain chances between 40-70% between. The good news is that while there will be higher chances for rain, temperatures will be cooler with some highs in the low 80s expected.

By Sunday the unsettled pattern comes to an end and quieter but warmer weather is on tap for early next work week.

Today: Partly cloudy. 60% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 68

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 70% showers/storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 69