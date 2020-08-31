Stormy weather expected to welcome in the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will be stormy as a stationary front will keep the atmosphere unsettled throughout the day.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather with heavy rainfall and gusty winds being the main concerns.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures below 90 degrees for the first time in four days. Expect highs in the middle 80s as we head into this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds will be overhead on Tuesday with just a slight chance for a shower or storm. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will build into the area and limit storm chances on Wednesday. As a result of the drier weather temperatures will soar back into the 90s by midweek.

The tropics are becoming active once again, stay tuned for the latest updates.

Today: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 72

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 73

