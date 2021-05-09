Storms to kick off the new week but should remain mild

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mostly cloudy skies will be around overnight with some scattered showers possible as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will also remain on the mild side with lows holding in the lower 60s.

The cold front will swing through the area on Monday bringing us more shower and t’storm activity, especially in the afternoon and evening. The threat for severe storms is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds are always possible.

The front will stall just to our south on Tuesday allowing us to dry out a bit. However, plenty of clouds will stay over the area with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s through midweek.

Another disturbance passing by to our south will bring us another round showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest info!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers. Lo: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 80

Tuesday: Plenty of clouds and cooler. Hi: 71 Lo: 55