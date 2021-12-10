Storms possible Saturday PM and rollercoaster weekend temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Spotty showers and a bit of drizzle will linger overnight along with mostly cloudy skies. This will help to keep overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will be gradually warming up ahead of a cold that will move in for the start of the weekend. Despite plenty of clouds on Saturday, we will see our highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some shower activity could pop up at any time on Saturday, but the best chance of rain will come later in the day and at night. A line of showers and storms will push through late Saturday afternoon through the early morning hours Sunday. There is a marginal risk for strong storms on Saturday with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The rain will slide off to the east by Sunday leaving us with plenty of sunshine to end the weekend. Colder air will also be pushing in behind the front dropping our highs back into the middle 50s for Sunday.

Tonight: Clouds, shower/drizzle. Lo: 52

Clouds, shower/drizzle. Lo: 52 Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 70

Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 70 Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Hi: 58 Lo: 44