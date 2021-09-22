Storms move out and make way for cooler, drier air!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Several downpours and strong storms moved through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. But it’s heading east tonight, ending the storm threat and drawing in cooler, drier air!

Temps in the morning will range from 50s around the Charlotte area and South Carolina, to 40s in the mountains. Thursday afternoon, even wall-to-wall sunshine won’t warm us up as much– highs only top out in the mid 70s!





The sunny, dry stretch sticks around through the weekend and next week. Humidity stays low. The fall feel is here, with refreshing mornings and warm afternoon. Highs are back in the 80s next week.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 55.

Sunny. High 77.