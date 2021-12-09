Storms arrive in time for the weekend, brief warm up will be short lived

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It was chilly and overall on the cloudy side Thursday, but no rain. That’s about to change as we head into the weekend!

A weak warm front will move north across our area Friday, pushing in the moisture and leading to another overall cloudy day. This time though, a few spotty showers will be possible, from morning through night. A day to grab the umbrella, just in case!







Saturday brings a better chance of rain. A cold front will move in from the west, bringing scattered showers–possibly some storms, too–late afternoon through the evening. At this point, the risk of severe, damaging storms is low, but not zero. Stay weather aware Saturday evening. Either way, windy conditions will develop Saturday, with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Secure any loose outside objects (like holiday decor) before then!

Sunday, it’s back to dry weather, a little breezy, and cool temps, too. That’s after highs are up around 70 degrees Saturday!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39.

