Storm to bring rain, wintry-mix to Charlotte area starting Saturday night

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a dry Friday night with temperatures getting colder again, ending up in the upper 20s & low 30s Saturday morning.

We’ll see a little sun early in the weekend before the next storm brings rain and a wintry mix starting Saturday night.

Low pressure near the coast will push in another round of moisture Saturday, with clouds first then scattered rain showers by evening.

As temperatures get colder, a swath of mixed snow and sleet will develop near the I-40 corridor, with mostly snow in the mountains. It will be mostly rain in Charlotte through South Carolina, but a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains and foothills Saturday night through Sunday morning. How much snow? About 2-4″ snow/sleet in the mountains, with 1-2″ possible in the foothills through the NW Piedmont.

Watch for slick spots north and west of Charlotte early Sunday morning. Other than some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday afternoon, sunshine and dry weather returns for most neighborhoods!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31. Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers move in by evening. High 51.

Sunday: Showers/wintry mix early, then drier for the afternoon. 35/52.