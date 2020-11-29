Storm to bring rain, snow and cold temperatures to FOX 46 viewing area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Once the fog burns off Sunday morning, we’ll start out with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase through the day, turning mostly cloudy ahead of our next big storm.

Highs will be a little cooler than Saturday thanks to the extra cloud cover, headed into the lower 60s.

Spotty showers arrives late in the evening from the south, but the big show waits until the overnight.

A complex, strong upper-level storm system arrives Sunday night. This system is ejecting out of the Gulf of Mexico, packed with moisture. Heavy rain looks likely Sunday night into Monday morning.

1-2” downpours will be possible as we start out the workweek Monday. We may have to watch for some urban/ river flooding in the usual spots. Heavy rain exits by the afternoon with a few showers and clouds lingering late.

This storm is also windswept, with powerful winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will leave us with a threat of isolated cases of damaging winds and rumbles of thunder, mainly east of I-85.

As the rain exits, a cold blast arrives behind the front. Expect northwest winds to turn blustery with temperatures likely falling Monday afternoon. The push of cold air and moisture wrapping around the storm will lead to mountain snow by Tuesday morning. 1-3” totals will be possible in the mountain counties. Winter Weather Advisories may be needed, stay tuned for updates.

As snow showers clear in the mountains on Tuesday, expect sunshine in the Piedmont but it turns cold, windy, and blustery. A cold blast brings us our coldest temperatures of the year so far with highs struggling to reach the middle 40’s. Winds may approach advisory criteria leaving it feeling even colder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Clear skies and calming winds by Tuesday night under the center of the high will leave temperatures nose-diving into the 20’s by Wednesday morning. Temperatures start to moderate Wednesday afternoon, rebounding into the 50’s.

We’ll stay quiet on Thursday, rain chances return by Friday and Saturday.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, showers late. High: 62.

Tonight: Heavy rain. Low: 53.

Monday: Heavy rain early. Falling temperatures through 50’s.

WEATHER ALERT MONDAY: Heavy rain early, isolated damaging wind gusts, mountain snow late.

WEATHER ALERT TUESDAY: Mountain snow early, gusty winds, cold temperatures.

Latest headlines from FOX 46