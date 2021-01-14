Storm system moving in, bringing rain and snow to finish the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was another beautiful afternoon of cool sunshine, but there’s already another storm system on the move, bringing rain and snow to the region to finish the week.

The weather overnight stays dry, but with increasing clouds and a little patchy fog.

The rain is set to move in by late morning, with a rain/snow mix in the mountains. Rain will push east through the Charlotte area and South Carolina through the afternoon, ending by evening.

Mountain snow showers will continue, however. Some light snow may make it into the foothills as well, in places like Hickory, Lenoir, and Morganton.

If we see any accumulation in these areas, it would be light! As periods of snow continue in the mountains through Saturday, some higher elevations may pick up as much as 2-4 inches.

Outside of the mountains and foothills, Saturday and Sunday are drier with sunshine – but chilly! Breezy on Saturday as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 35.

Friday: Rain, mountain snow. High 51.