Storm pattern develops this week; continues into 4th of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monday will be another fairly typical summer day with highs near 90 and afternoon and evening showers and storms.

There is a marginal risk that some of the storms will become severe.

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the remainder of the week as a front stalls just north of our region.

As a result, we can expect afternoon and evening showers and storms all week long.

As of now, the Fourth of July looks to be a bit active with a 40 percent chance for storms and a high of 90 degrees.

Today: 40% PM storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 72

Tomorrow: 40% PM storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 69

Wednesday: 60% storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 68

