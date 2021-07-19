Storm chances continue Tuesday, adding onto soggy start to week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A soggy start to the week as a slow-moving front over the Carolinas kept us on the cloudy, cooler and rainy side.

While the clouds and cooler temperatures will stick around for another day Tuesday, there likely won’t be quite as much rain as the past couple of days.





That’s because the front will start to push more to our south, taking the higher rain chances with it. Wednesday is when we’ll see even more clearing, with a brighter forecast sticking around through the end of the week.

The chance of rain doesn’t go away completely, but it’s a much lower chance you’ll run into a spotty shower or storm. Of course, the heat will be back, too– highs are back in the 90s Thursday and Friday!

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, a few showers/t’storm. Low 69. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers. High 80.