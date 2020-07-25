Steamy summer weather continues this weekend

The heat and humidity will stick around this weekend with highs in the lower 90s both days. A few afternoon showers and storms could pop up at times, but we will not see much and most of the weekend will remain dry. Any storm may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning, so keep your eye to the sky.

This steamy summer weather pattern looks to continue through the upcoming workweek. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates over the next several days.

Saturday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 92

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 73

