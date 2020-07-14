Steamy July heat continues, storms late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Be ready for another hot and steamy day with humidity increasing just a bit on Tuesday.

Chances for rain will be slim for our North Carolina counties and there will be a 20% chance for the counties in South Carolina.

A strong area of high pressure will build over our region for the next few days which will lead to an increasingly humid air mass.

That air mass will linger for the rest of the week and keep hot and steamy conditions in through the weekend.

By the weekend chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms will gradually increase.

Today: 10% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 71

Tomorrow: 10% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 73

Thursday: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 74

