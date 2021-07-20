Stay cool, the sun and heat are returning after a soggy few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – After a couple of days of cloudy, cooler and occasionally rainy weather, it’s about to get brighter and hotter again!

Clouds will linger overnight, and it’s still possible you could see a light shower. That small chance of rain will continue through early Wednesday morning.

After that, the trend will be increasing sunshine. So expect a brighter, continued humid afternoon, with hotter temps around 90. “Feels like” temps will remain in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. Take it easy and stay hydrated!





One other thing– if you happen to notice an extra hazy look to the sky Wednesday, it’s due to smoke drifting in from the wildfires all the way out in the Western U.S. & Canada.

If you’re sensitive to that sort of thing or have respiratory ailments, it may be a good idea to spend more time inside Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Patchy fog. Low 68.

Wednesday: Lingering clouds early, then becoming mostly sunny. High 89.