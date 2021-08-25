Stay cool! Heat, humidity continue this week with scattered showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Heat and humidity are bubbling up showers/ storms this afternoon/ evening. Watch for heavy rain and lightning!

Storms are expected to collapse shortly after sunset. A few clouds and lots of humidity linger overnight. Expect overnight lows to only drop into the lower 70s.

Heat and humidity linger tomorrow. Our summertime sub-tropical Bermuda high is squeezing back into the Carolinas. The southerly flow will put temperatures back into the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees.







Some showers/ storms will bubble up late afternoon/ evening. Any storms will be widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning. Storms should collapse by sunset.

The center of the high pressure sits over the Carolinas by Friday, building a dome of heat and humidity through the weekend. Expect temperatures to climb into the low and middle 90s through the weekend. Heat indices approach 100 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated. Check on kids, elderly, and pets for heat sickness!

The center of the high pressure sits over the Carolinas by Friday, building a dome of heat and humidity through the weekend. Expect temperatures to climb into the low and middle 90s through the weekend. Heat indices approach 100 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated. Check on kids, elderly, and pets for heat sickness!

A cold front tries to break down the high by early next week, so storm chances return to the forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 92.