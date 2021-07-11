Stay cool! Get ready for a hot and muggy week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Muggy conditions will stick around overnight with low holding in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Just rinse and repeat for Monday! We are looking at another day of hot and humid conditions with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the heat index values will be a little higher in the middle 90s. Try to find ways to stay cool!

There could be a few showers and storms on Monday afternoon, but it will be hit-or-miss and most of the day will be dry. If you do get under a shower or storm, watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Little is expected to change next week as we settle into the typical July pattern with higher humidity levels and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Pop-up showers and storms will also be possible each day, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans since it will not be a washout.







The tropics are looking quiet for the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 72

Monday: Partly sunny, PM shower/storm. Hi: 90

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 91 Lo: 72