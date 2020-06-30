Spotty storms Tuesday evening, followed by scattered showers and storms tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’ll be a partly cloudy and dry start with afternoon and evening showers and storms firing up later Tuesday.

A weak front will remain over the area until it dissipates on Thursday. This pattern will keep a daily chance of showers and storms in the region through Thursday.

High pressure will build over the area at the end of the week. That will result in drier weather over the weekend.

The Fourth of July forecast still looks hot and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Today: 40% pm storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: 40% pm storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 69

Thursday: 20% storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 69

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android